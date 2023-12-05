RiskOn International Inc (ROI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of RiskOn International Inc (NASDAQ: ROI) has decreased by -1.86 when compared to last closing price of 0.24. Despite this, the company has experienced a -31.02% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-28 that RiskOn International (NASDAQ: ROI ) stock is rising higher on Tuesday as investors in the gaming and metaverse company react to insider buying. That insider buying comes from Milton C.

Is It Worth Investing in RiskOn International Inc (NASDAQ: ROI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ROI is 2.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ROI on December 05, 2023 was 275.37K shares.

ROI’s Market Performance

The stock of RiskOn International Inc (ROI) has seen a -31.02% decrease in the past week, with a -66.34% drop in the past month, and a -72.87% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.80% for ROI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -38.03% for ROI’s stock, with a -87.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ROI Trading at -60.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.94%, as shares sank -62.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROI fell by -27.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3544. In addition, RiskOn International Inc saw -96.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROI starting from AULT MILTON C III, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $0.30 back on Nov 29. After this action, AULT MILTON C III now owns 4,000 shares of RiskOn International Inc, valued at $300 using the latest closing price.

AULT MILTON C III, the 10% Owner of RiskOn International Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $0.36 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that AULT MILTON C III is holding 567,251 shares at $364 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROI

The total capital return value is set at -308.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -723.19. Equity return is now at value -372.43, with -153.77 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -27.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, RiskOn International Inc (ROI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.