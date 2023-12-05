Reborn Coffee Inc (REBN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Reborn Coffee Inc (NASDAQ: REBN)’s stock price has dropped by -25.83 in relation to previous closing price of 0.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 35.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-30 that BREA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) (“Reborn”, or the “Company”), a California-based retailer of specialty coffee, today announced today it will participate at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference September 11–12, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Reborn Coffee Inc (NASDAQ: REBN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Reborn Coffee Inc (REBN) by analysts is $2.00, which is $1.47 above the current market price. The public float for REBN is 4.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.56% of that float. On December 05, 2023, the average trading volume of REBN was 86.86K shares.

REBN’s Market Performance

REBN stock saw an increase of 35.71% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 61.82% and a quarterly increase of -15.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 33.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.30% for Reborn Coffee Inc (REBN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.45% for REBN’s stock, with a -25.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

REBN Trading at 22.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.36%, as shares surge +58.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REBN rose by +35.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4161. In addition, Reborn Coffee Inc saw -34.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for REBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-109.26 for the present operating margin

+59.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Reborn Coffee Inc stands at -109.70. The total capital return value is set at -55.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.25. Equity return is now at value -122.32, with -47.06 for asset returns.

Based on Reborn Coffee Inc (REBN), the company’s capital structure generated 89.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.32. Total debt to assets is 45.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 8,309.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, Reborn Coffee Inc (REBN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.