Real-Time Update: Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, TD stock has gone down by -0.44%, with a monthly gain of 4.56% and a quarterly surge of 0.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.35% for Toronto Dominion Bank The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.37% for TD stock, with a simple moving average of -0.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Right Now?

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) is $62.95, which is $2.22 above the current market price. The public float for TD is 1.83B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TD on December 05, 2023 was 2.87M shares.

TD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) has increased by 0.05 when compared to last closing price of 60.70. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.44% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that Toronto-Dominion (TD) records a rise in adjusted revenues and expenses in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

TD Trading at 2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +2.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TD fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.58. In addition, Toronto Dominion Bank saw -6.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.57 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Toronto Dominion Bank stands at +27.79. The total capital return value is set at 6.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.72. Equity return is now at value 9.84, with 0.57 for asset returns.

Based on Toronto Dominion Bank (TD), the company’s capital structure generated 175.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.71. Total debt to assets is 10.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.