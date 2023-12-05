Real-Time Update: SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) has seen a 3.91% increase in the past week, with a -41.44% drop in the past month, and a 117.51% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.54% for ICU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.41% for ICU’s stock, with a -50.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ICU) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ICU is -1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ICU is 13.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ICU on December 05, 2023 was 16.59M shares.

ICU) stock’s latest price update

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ICU) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.80 compared to its previous closing price of 0.51. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-30 that Trading penny stocks can be a risky endeavor, but having access to quality news and information can help mitigate some of that risk. As an investor or trader, it’s critical to understand how news events can impact penny stocks and how to use news to your advantage when developing your trading strategy.

ICU Trading at -17.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.82%, as shares sank -35.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +178.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICU rose by +3.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5329. In addition, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp saw -88.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICU starting from Van Heel Kenneth, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $0.40 back on Nov 22. After this action, Van Heel Kenneth now owns 116,400 shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp, valued at $40,000 using the latest closing price.

Chung Kevin, the Chief Medical Officer of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp, purchase 12,543 shares at $0.47 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Chung Kevin is holding 68,125 shares at $5,953 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICU

Equity return is now at value -103.15, with -77.23 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.