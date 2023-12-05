Real-Time Update: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) has seen a 1.98% increase in the past week, with a 12.78% gain in the past month, and a 10.89% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.36% for NDAQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.07% for NDAQ stock, with a simple moving average of 7.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) Right Now?

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.20x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by analysts is $59.80, which is $3.57 above the current market price. The public float for NDAQ is 399.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.24% of that float. On December 05, 2023, the average trading volume of NDAQ was 2.32M shares.

NDAQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) has surged by 0.59 when compared to previous closing price of 55.90, but the company has seen a 1.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-22 that Nasdaq’s Solutions Business, which includes data analytics and software, is driving recurring revenue growth and is expected to contribute 77% of the group’s revenue. The acquisition of Adenza is expected to accelerate Nasdaq’s transformation into a software and technology company, with potential for substantial revenue synergy. Growth drivers within the Solutions Business include anti-financial crime solutions, marketplace technology, workflow and insights, and Nasdaq index.

Analysts’ Opinion of NDAQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NDAQ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NDAQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NDAQ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $58 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NDAQ Trading at 10.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDAQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +11.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDAQ rose by +1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.82. In addition, Nasdaq Inc saw -8.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDAQ starting from DENNISON ANN M, who sale 5,150 shares at the price of $49.41 back on Nov 01. After this action, DENNISON ANN M now owns 59,359 shares of Nasdaq Inc, valued at $254,461 using the latest closing price.

Torgeby Johan, the Director of Nasdaq Inc, purchase 14,000 shares at $50.42 during a trade that took place back on Oct 23, which means that Torgeby Johan is holding 22,466 shares at $705,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDAQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.94 for the present operating margin

+53.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nasdaq Inc stands at +18.07. The total capital return value is set at 13.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.81. Equity return is now at value 17.89, with 4.67 for asset returns.

Based on Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ), the company’s capital structure generated 96.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.98. Total debt to assets is 28.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.