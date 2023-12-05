Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) is above average at 24.77x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rambus Inc. (RMBS) is $73.50, which is $5.65 above the current market price. The public float for RMBS is 106.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RMBS on December 05, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

RMBS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) has decreased by -5.92 when compared to last closing price of 68.93.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-27 that RMBS has generated a 20.69% alpha against the S&P since April 2023. We expect it to continue to outperform for the following year. The firm printed strong Q3 earnings which is positive for the future. The transition to DDR5 and tight inventories in other memory parts are expected to drive price increases and revenue growth for RMBS.

RMBS’s Market Performance

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) has experienced a -4.35% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.90% rise in the past month, and a 13.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for RMBS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.02% for RMBS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.80% for the last 200 days.

RMBS Trading at 9.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares surge +11.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMBS fell by -4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.20. In addition, Rambus Inc. saw 81.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMBS starting from STANG ERIC B, who sale 8,685 shares at the price of $67.16 back on Nov 15. After this action, STANG ERIC B now owns 9,957 shares of Rambus Inc., valued at $583,289 using the latest closing price.

LAUB STEVEN, the Director of Rambus Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $66.91 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that LAUB STEVEN is holding 7,761 shares at $133,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

+69.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rambus Inc. stands at -3.15. The total capital return value is set at 8.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.68. Equity return is now at value 34.16, with 27.06 for asset returns.

Based on Rambus Inc. (RMBS), the company’s capital structure generated 5.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.40. Total debt to assets is 4.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rambus Inc. (RMBS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.