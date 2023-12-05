ProKidney Corp (PROK): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ProKidney Corp (PROK) is $6.67, which is $5.15 above the current market price. The public float for PROK is 39.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 26.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PROK on December 05, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

PROK) stock’s latest price update

ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ: PROK)’s stock price has dropped by -9.79 in relation to previous closing price of 1.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-24 that There are many ways to approach penny stocks, but one that has gained popularity in recent years focuses on stocks in this category that are prime candidates for a “short squeeze.” A typical short squeeze candidate has a high level of short interest, or percentage of outstanding float sold short.

PROK’s Market Performance

PROK’s stock has fallen by -12.64% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.48% and a quarterly drop of -82.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.94% for ProKidney Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.89% for PROK’s stock, with a -82.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PROK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PROK stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for PROK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PROK in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $16 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PROK Trading at -40.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PROK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.11%, as shares sank -5.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PROK fell by -12.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6280. In addition, ProKidney Corp saw -77.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PROK starting from Palihapitiya Chamath, who sale 7,256,367 shares at the price of $1.31 back on Nov 19. After this action, Palihapitiya Chamath now owns 0 shares of ProKidney Corp, valued at $9,498,584 using the latest closing price.

Palihapitiya Chamath, the 10% Owner of ProKidney Corp, sale 258,400 shares at $1.19 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Palihapitiya Chamath is holding 5,183,367 shares at $308,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PROK

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 46.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ProKidney Corp (PROK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.