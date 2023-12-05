Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PRLD is 1.29. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD) is $4.00, which is $0.87 above the current market price. The public float for PRLD is 29.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.77% of that float. On December 05, 2023, PRLD’s average trading volume was 153.29K shares.

PRLD) stock’s latest price update

Prelude Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PRLD)’s stock price has dropped by -2.16 in relation to previous closing price of 3.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

PRLD’s Market Performance

PRLD’s stock has fallen by -5.41% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 37.92% and a quarterly drop of -13.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.84% for Prelude Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.09% for PRLD’s stock, with a -31.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRLD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PRLD by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PRLD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on November 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PRLD Trading at 13.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.70%, as shares surge +6.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRLD fell by -4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.24. In addition, Prelude Therapeutics Inc saw -48.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRLD starting from Vaddi Krishna, who purchase 900 shares at the price of $5.31 back on May 25. After this action, Vaddi Krishna now owns 1,067,275 shares of Prelude Therapeutics Inc, valued at $4,779 using the latest closing price.

Lim Bryant David, the Chief Legal Officer, Corp Sec. of Prelude Therapeutics Inc, purchase 2,400 shares at $5.39 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Lim Bryant David is holding 2,400 shares at $12,936 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRLD

The total capital return value is set at -50.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.97. Equity return is now at value -51.53, with -46.88 for asset returns.

Based on Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.93.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.