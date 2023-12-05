PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) has seen a 4.27% increase in the past week, with a 14.59% gain in the past month, and a 4.89% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.62% for PPG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.72% for PPG stock, with a simple moving average of 5.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) Right Now?

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.94x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.27.

The public float for PPG is 235.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.71% of that float. On December 05, 2023, the average trading volume of PPG was 1.46M shares.

PPG) stock’s latest price update

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.33 in relation to its previous close of 143.63. However, the company has experienced a 4.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that In the closing of the recent trading day, PPG Industries (PPG) stood at $141.99, denoting a +1.75% change from the preceding trading day.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for PPG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PPG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $160 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PPG Trading at 9.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +11.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPG rose by +4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.88. In addition, PPG Industries, Inc. saw 13.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPG starting from Morales Vincent J, who sale 3,700 shares at the price of $143.33 back on Aug 01. After this action, Morales Vincent J now owns 22,665 shares of PPG Industries, Inc., valued at $530,321 using the latest closing price.

MCGARRY MICHAEL H, the Executive Chairman of PPG Industries, Inc., sale 58,378 shares at $145.46 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that MCGARRY MICHAEL H is holding 195,706 shares at $8,491,397 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPG

Equity return is now at value 20.57, with 6.69 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.