PodcastOne Inc’s (PODC) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The volatility ratio for the week is 14.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.34% for PodcastOne Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.09% for PODC’s stock, with a -20.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PodcastOne Inc (NASDAQ: PODC) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PODC is 22.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.26% of that float. On December 05, 2023, the average trading volume of PODC was 165.37K shares.

PODC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of PodcastOne Inc (NASDAQ: PODC) has decreased by -12.67 when compared to last closing price of 2.21.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -16.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-30 that LOS ANGELES, CA, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC), a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne ( NASDAQ: LVO ), which owns ~80% of the PODC common stock, announced today that its President and Co-Founder, Kit Gray, will be presenting at NobleCon19 – Noble Capital Markets’ Nineteenth Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference at Florida Atlantic University, Executive Education Complex, in Boca Raton, FL, on Monday, December 4, 4:30 PM EST. There is also an opportunity to meet the management at the breakout session scheduled immediately following the presentation.

PODC Trading at -18.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PODC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.77%, as shares sank -31.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PODC fell by -16.81%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.34. In addition, PodcastOne Inc saw -56.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PODC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.54 for the present operating margin

+17.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for PodcastOne Inc stands at -11.14. The total capital return value is set at -33.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.45.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, PodcastOne Inc (PODC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.