Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) Stock Faces 1.40% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, PAA stock has gone up by 2.33%, with a monthly decline of -0.50% and a quarterly surge of 3.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.72% for Plains All American Pipeline LP The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.79% for PAA stock, with a simple moving average of 11.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ: PAA) Right Now?

Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ: PAA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PAA is at 1.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PAA is $17.67, which is $1.87 above the current market price. The public float for PAA is 463.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.16% of that float. The average trading volume for PAA on December 05, 2023 was 3.65M shares.

PAA) stock’s latest price update

Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ: PAA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.75 compared to its previous closing price of 15.92. However, the company has seen a 2.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-24 that Big energy like Chevron Corp. NYSE: CVX and Exxon Mobil Corp. NYSE: XOM are trading well below their highs, while certain sub-industries within the energy sector are performing well.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PAA by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for PAA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $13.50 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAA Trading at 2.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares sank -0.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAA rose by +2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.52. In addition, Plains All American Pipeline LP saw 34.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAA starting from Goebel Jeremy L., who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $15.58 back on Nov 21. After this action, Goebel Jeremy L. now owns 279,223 shares of Plains All American Pipeline LP, valued at $545,321 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.21 for the present operating margin

+2.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plains All American Pipeline LP stands at +1.81. The total capital return value is set at 5.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.66. Equity return is now at value 11.62, with 4.26 for asset returns.

Based on Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA), the company’s capital structure generated 88.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.88. Total debt to assets is 31.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.26 and the total asset turnover is 2.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.