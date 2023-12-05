Philip Morris International Inc (PM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.19 in relation to its previous close of 94.05. However, the company has experienced a -1.19% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-04 that Tobacco giants such as British American Tobacco, Altria, and Philip Morris attract income-seeking investors with high dividend yields, yet face a shrinking customer base. PM is in a better spot for growth, given its market share in the heated tobacco market, while BTI seems to lack significant growth drivers. Yet, British American Tobacco is trading at an exceptionally low valuation, with a PE ratio of 6.8x its earnings and a significant 7.77% dividend yield.

Is It Worth Investing in Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is 18.06x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PM is 0.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is $109.20, which is $16.27 above the current market price. The public float for PM is 1.55B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.35% of that float. On December 05, 2023, PM’s average trading volume was 4.28M shares.

PM’s Market Performance

PM stock saw an increase of -1.19% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.19% and a quarterly increase of -1.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.29% for Philip Morris International Inc (PM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.93% for PM stock, with a simple moving average of -2.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PM stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for PM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PM in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $95 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PM Trading at 1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +1.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PM fell by -1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.14. In addition, Philip Morris International Inc saw -8.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PM starting from De Wilde Frederic, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $94.25 back on Nov 28. After this action, De Wilde Frederic now owns 198,447 shares of Philip Morris International Inc, valued at $942,500 using the latest closing price.

Barth Werner, the Pr.Combusibles&GlobalComb.Mktg of Philip Morris International Inc, sale 8,000 shares at $98.35 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Barth Werner is holding 87,321 shares at $786,816 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.17 for the present operating margin

+63.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Philip Morris International Inc stands at +28.62. The total capital return value is set at 43.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 43.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Philip Morris International Inc (PM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.