Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) by analysts is $22.29, which is $13.86 above the current market price. The public float for PHAT is 26.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.46% of that float. On December 05, 2023, the average trading volume of PHAT was 494.54K shares.

The stock price of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAT) has jumped by 15.48 compared to previous close of 7.30. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-25 that FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, announced today that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences in November:

PHAT’s Market Performance

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) has experienced a 16.76% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.64% rise in the past month, and a -38.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.75% for PHAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.00% for PHAT’s stock, with a -23.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHAT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PHAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHAT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $28 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PHAT Trading at -4.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.95%, as shares sank -3.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHAT rose by +16.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.45. In addition, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -24.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHAT starting from Henderson Molly, who sale 2,127 shares at the price of $7.24 back on Nov 20. After this action, Henderson Molly now owns 103,061 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $15,403 using the latest closing price.

Parikh Asit, the Director of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 2,500 shares at $7.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Parikh Asit is holding 55,000 shares at $19,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHAT

The total capital return value is set at -113.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -131.12. Equity return is now at value -3489.00, with -80.68 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.