PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS): A Technical Analysis

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.78. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) is $57.91, which is $0.7 above the current market price. The public float for PAGS is 203.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAGS on December 05, 2023 was 4.08M shares.

PAGS) stock’s latest price update

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.65 in comparison to its previous close of 10.84, however, the company has experienced a 11.84% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

PAGS’s Market Performance

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) has experienced a 11.84% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 46.53% rise in the past month, and a 19.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.04% for PAGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.00% for PAGS’s stock, with a 16.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAGS stocks, with New Street repeating the rating for PAGS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAGS in the upcoming period, according to New Street is $14 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAGS Trading at 29.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares surge +39.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGS rose by +11.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.98. In addition, PagSeguro Digital Ltd saw 23.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGS

Equity return is now at value 13.22, with 3.56 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.