Oneok Inc. (OKE) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Oneok Inc. (NYSE: OKE) is 12.89x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OKE is 1.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Oneok Inc. (OKE) is $74.66, which is $4.45 above the current market price. The public float for OKE is 580.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.85% of that float. On December 05, 2023, OKE’s average trading volume was 5.26M shares.

OKE) stock’s latest price update

Oneok Inc. (NYSE: OKE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.49 in relation to its previous close of 69.87. However, the company has experienced a 4.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that Oneok (OKE) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

OKE’s Market Performance

OKE’s stock has risen by 4.46% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.34% and a quarterly rise of 6.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.56% for Oneok Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.87% for OKE stock, with a simple moving average of 9.24% for the last 200 days.

OKE Trading at 6.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +5.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKE rose by +4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.49. In addition, Oneok Inc. saw 6.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKE starting from NORTON PIERCE, who purchase 24,607 shares at the price of $60.96 back on Jun 29. After this action, NORTON PIERCE now owns 42,017 shares of Oneok Inc., valued at $1,500,018 using the latest closing price.

DERKSEN BRIAN L, the Director of Oneok Inc., purchase 4,900 shares at $59.59 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that DERKSEN BRIAN L is holding 18,700 shares at $291,989 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.27 for the present operating margin

+13.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oneok Inc. stands at +7.53. The total capital return value is set at 15.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.03. Equity return is now at value 21.72, with 7.18 for asset returns.

Based on Oneok Inc. (OKE), the company’s capital structure generated 211.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.88. Total debt to assets is 56.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 196.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Oneok Inc. (OKE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.