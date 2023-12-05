Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI)’s stock price has dropped by -1.84 in relation to previous closing price of 32.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-29 that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. has experienced stock price weakness despite covering its dividend with funds from operations and adjusted transform operations. Concerns about tenant rent payments are exaggerated, and the stock is selling for less than its fair price. With a covered dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%, an opportunistic purchase of Omega Healthcare Investors’ stock could pay off for passive income investors.

Is It Worth Investing in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) is above average at 32.93x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.91.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) is $33.50, which is $1.97 above the current market price. The public float for OHI is 244.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OHI on December 05, 2023 was 1.95M shares.

OHI’s Market Performance

OHI stock saw a decrease of -1.41% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.52% and a quarterly a decrease of -1.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.13% for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.26% for OHI’s stock, with a 3.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OHI Trading at -3.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +0.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OHI fell by -1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.61. In addition, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. saw 12.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.93 for the present operating margin

+60.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. stands at +48.38. The total capital return value is set at 4.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.81. Equity return is now at value 6.32, with 2.46 for asset returns.

Based on Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI), the company’s capital structure generated 147.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.61. Total debt to assets is 56.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.