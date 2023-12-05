Old National Bancorp (ONB) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, ONB stock has gone up by 10.13%, with a monthly gain of 13.25% and a quarterly surge of 4.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.46% for Old National Bancorp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.18% for ONB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) Right Now?

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ONB is at 0.81. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ONB is $16.93, which is $0.95 above the current market price. The public float for ONB is 289.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.79% of that float. The average trading volume for ONB on December 05, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

ONB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) has increased by 1.40 when compared to last closing price of 15.76.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that Old National Bancorp (ONB) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn’t suggest further strength down the road.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ONB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $17 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ONB Trading at 11.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +9.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONB rose by +10.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.70. In addition, Old National Bancorp saw -11.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONB starting from SCUDDER MICHAEL L, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $16.81 back on Aug 11. After this action, SCUDDER MICHAEL L now owns 215,796 shares of Old National Bancorp, valued at $840,500 using the latest closing price.

Moran John V, the EVP, CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER of Old National Bancorp, purchase 2,500 shares at $19.85 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Moran John V is holding 2,500 shares at $49,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Old National Bancorp stands at +24.30. The total capital return value is set at 5.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.05. Equity return is now at value 12.77, with 1.36 for asset returns.

Based on Old National Bancorp (ONB), the company’s capital structure generated 113.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.06. Total debt to assets is 12.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Old National Bancorp (ONB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.