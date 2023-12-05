Okta Inc (OKTA) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, OKTA stock has gone up by 3.16%, with a monthly gain of 6.63% and a quarterly plunge of -16.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.91% for Okta Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.66% for OKTA’s stock, with a -4.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OKTA is 0.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 24 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Okta Inc (OKTA) is $83.87, which is $11.37 above the current market price. The public float for OKTA is 153.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.90% of that float. On December 05, 2023, OKTA’s average trading volume was 2.79M shares.

OKTA) stock’s latest price update

Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA)’s stock price has dropped by -1.53 in relation to previous closing price of 73.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that Continuing their streaks of exceeding quarterly earnings expectations, the expansion of these companies should definitely be on investors’ radars.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKTA stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for OKTA by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for OKTA in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $80 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OKTA Trading at -2.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares surge +3.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKTA rose by +3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.07. In addition, Okta Inc saw 6.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKTA starting from Schwartz Larissa, who sale 2,334 shares at the price of $70.00 back on Nov 06. After this action, Schwartz Larissa now owns 21,477 shares of Okta Inc, valued at $163,380 using the latest closing price.

Schwartz Larissa, the of Okta Inc, sale 3,578 shares at $85.03 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that Schwartz Larissa is holding 23,811 shares at $304,237 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.77 for the present operating margin

+70.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Okta Inc stands at -43.86. The total capital return value is set at -9.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.38. Equity return is now at value -8.33, with -5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Okta Inc (OKTA), the company’s capital structure generated 43.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.22. Total debt to assets is 25.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Okta Inc (OKTA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.