Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) has increased by 25.37 when compared to last closing price of 2.68.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 50.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-08 that BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced that it will participate at the following conferences:

Is It Worth Investing in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for OCUL is also noteworthy at 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OCUL is $12.25, which is $8.89 above than the current price. The public float for OCUL is 75.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.73% of that float. The average trading volume of OCUL on December 05, 2023 was 808.59K shares.

OCUL’s Market Performance

The stock of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) has seen a 50.67% increase in the past week, with a 2.75% rise in the past month, and a -14.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.52% for OCUL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 40.48% for OCUL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -25.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCUL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCUL stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for OCUL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OCUL in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $18 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OCUL Trading at 28.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.85%, as shares surge +3.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCUL rose by +50.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.40. In addition, Ocular Therapeutix Inc saw 19.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCUL starting from Mattessich Antony C., who purchase 6,500 shares at the price of $3.81 back on Aug 30. After this action, Mattessich Antony C. now owns 6,500 shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc, valued at $24,765 using the latest closing price.

Ozden Rabia Gurses, the Chief Medical Officer of Ocular Therapeutix Inc, sale 832 shares at $4.93 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Ozden Rabia Gurses is holding 100,531 shares at $4,102 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-152.74 for the present operating margin

+91.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ocular Therapeutix Inc stands at -137.95. The total capital return value is set at -63.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.37. Equity return is now at value -247.99, with -41.79 for asset returns.

Based on Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL), the company’s capital structure generated 181.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.50. Total debt to assets is 43.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 177.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.