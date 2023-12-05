Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) is $18.50, which is $17.75 above the current market price. The public float for OCEA is 8.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OCEA on December 05, 2023 was 237.46K shares.

OCEA) stock’s latest price update

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.81 in comparison to its previous close of 0.82, however, the company has experienced a -22.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-28 that Ocean Biomedical is a biotech company focused on generating lead candidates for clinical development. They have programs in various therapeutic areas, including oncology, fibrosis, and malaria. The company’s main target is Chi3l1, a protein associated with cancer, and has promising preclinical data, but no products in clinical trials yet.

OCEA’s Market Performance

OCEA’s stock has fallen by -22.17% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -56.30% and a quarterly drop of -82.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.14% for Ocean Biomedical Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -37.50% for OCEA’s stock, with a -84.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OCEA Trading at -60.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.94%, as shares sank -56.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -81.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCEA fell by -22.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1465. In addition, Ocean Biomedical Inc. saw -92.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OCEA

Equity return is now at value -167.94, with -125.17 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.29.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.