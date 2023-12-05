Oatly Group AB ADR (OTLY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Oatly Group AB ADR (NASDAQ: OTLY) has plunged by -1.62 when compared to previous closing price of 1.05, but the company has seen a 21.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-30 that Stocks priced under $5 per share, commonly known as penny stocks, attract traders looking for quick financial gains. Their affordable price points make them accessible to investors with smaller budgets.

Is It Worth Investing in Oatly Group AB ADR (NASDAQ: OTLY) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.17. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Oatly Group AB ADR (OTLY) is $2.06, which is $1.03 above the current market price. The public float for OTLY is 553.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OTLY on December 05, 2023 was 4.86M shares.

OTLY’s Market Performance

OTLY’s stock has seen a 21.54% increase for the week, with a 63.97% rise in the past month and a -14.63% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.79% for Oatly Group AB ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 41.10% for OTLY stock, with a simple moving average of -34.73% for the last 200 days.

OTLY Trading at 49.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.43%, as shares surge +66.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTLY rose by +22.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7529. In addition, Oatly Group AB ADR saw -40.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OTLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.55 for the present operating margin

+9.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oatly Group AB ADR stands at -54.35. The total capital return value is set at -29.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.90. Equity return is now at value -33.06, with -19.00 for asset returns.

Based on Oatly Group AB ADR (OTLY), the company’s capital structure generated 19.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.09. Total debt to assets is 12.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Oatly Group AB ADR (OTLY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.