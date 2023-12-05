NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NRSN is 1.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) is $7.50, which is $6.01 above the current market price. The public float for NRSN is 9.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.57% of that float. On December 05, 2023, NRSN’s average trading volume was 297.12K shares.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN)’s stock price has soared by 15.50 in relation to previous closing price of 1.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 78.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-09 that – Last patient completed the double-blind segment of PARADIGM, a Phase 2b ALS Trial – Clinical efficacy top-line results from PARADIGM expected in December 2023 CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.

NRSN’s Market Performance

NRSN’s stock has risen by 78.14% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 211.06% and a quarterly rise of 63.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.00% for NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 122.56% for NRSN’s stock, with a 16.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NRSN Trading at 142.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.10%, as shares surge +201.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +78.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRSN rose by +78.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7192. In addition, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd saw 22.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NRSN

The total capital return value is set at -162.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -148.67. Equity return is now at value -300.13, with -157.09 for asset returns.

Based on NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN), the company’s capital structure generated 3.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.62. Total debt to assets is 2.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.