NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NTES) is 17.49x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NTES is 0.62. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 33 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) is $968.79, which is $34.59 above the current market price. The public float for NTES is 625.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% of that float. On December 05, 2023, NTES’s average trading volume was 1.01M shares.

NTES) stock’s latest price update

NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NTES)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.03 in comparison to its previous close of 104.18, however, the company has experienced a -10.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that Stocks like Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) and NetEase (NTES) have been selected as the momentum picks for the day using the Driehaus strategy.

NTES’s Market Performance

NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) has experienced a -10.63% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.45% drop in the past month, and a 1.85% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for NTES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.17% for NTES’s stock, with a 4.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NTES Trading at -5.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -8.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTES fell by -10.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.18. In addition, NetEase Inc ADR saw 40.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.34 for the present operating margin

+54.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetEase Inc ADR stands at +20.43. The total capital return value is set at 15.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.98. Equity return is now at value 24.28, with 15.88 for asset returns.

Based on NetEase Inc ADR (NTES), the company’s capital structure generated 27.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.37. Total debt to assets is 16.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.