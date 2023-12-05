NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

NatWest Group Plc ADR (NYSE: NWG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.78x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.39. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG) by analysts is $6.69, which is $1.2 above the current market price. The public float for NWG is 4.44B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. On December 05, 2023, the average trading volume of NWG was 1.70M shares.

NWG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of NatWest Group Plc ADR (NYSE: NWG) has increased by 0.55 when compared to last closing price of 5.46. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-30 that Natwest has got an upgrade from analysts at US peer JP Morgan, which reckons the bank looks undervalued in a new interest rate-cutting environment. Now one of its top picks in the European banks sector, JP Morgan says NatWest looks materially undervalued on an earnings multiple of 4.8 times for the financial year 2025.

NWG’s Market Performance

NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG) has seen a 5.78% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 21.73% gain in the past month and a -5.67% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.51% for NWG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.38% for NWG stock, with a simple moving average of -10.45% for the last 200 days.

NWG Trading at 4.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +17.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWG rose by +5.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.11. In addition, NatWest Group Plc ADR saw -15.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NWG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.01 for the present operating margin

The net margin for NatWest Group Plc ADR stands at +21.42. The total capital return value is set at 3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.58. Equity return is now at value 15.44, with 0.64 for asset returns.

Based on NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG), the company’s capital structure generated 357.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.14. Total debt to assets is 16.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 176.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -60.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.