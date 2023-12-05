Myomo Inc (MYO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Myomo Inc (AMEX: MYO) has increased by 22.22 when compared to last closing price of 3.33.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 21.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-01 that Market undervalues MYO stock due to poor understanding of CMS process. MYO is able to generate revenues in excess of $100mm/yr. MYO valuation gap will close before February 2024, when the final CMS price is published.

Is It Worth Investing in Myomo Inc (AMEX: MYO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MYO is 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MYO is $4.90, which is $0.83 above the current price. The public float for MYO is 18.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MYO on December 05, 2023 was 487.37K shares.

MYO’s Market Performance

MYO stock saw an increase of 21.49% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 201.48% and a quarterly increase of 350.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.09% for Myomo Inc (MYO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 52.23% for MYO’s stock, with a 327.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYO stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for MYO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MYO in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $7 based on the research report published on November 11, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

MYO Trading at 130.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 11.94% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.47%, as shares surge +197.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +242.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYO rose by +21.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +564.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.81. In addition, Myomo Inc saw 695.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYO starting from Morris Milton Mayo, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $1.06 back on Sep 08. After this action, Morris Milton Mayo now owns 77,933 shares of Myomo Inc, valued at $15,867 using the latest closing price.

GUDONIS PAUL R, the Chief Executive Officer of Myomo Inc, purchase 48,400 shares at $0.74 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that GUDONIS PAUL R is holding 878,245 shares at $36,039 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.61 for the present operating margin

+65.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Myomo Inc stands at -68.92. The total capital return value is set at -92.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -95.85. Equity return is now at value -83.36, with -53.78 for asset returns.

Based on Myomo Inc (MYO), the company’s capital structure generated 8.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.01. Total debt to assets is 5.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.07 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Myomo Inc (MYO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.