Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, MDLZ stock has gone down by -0.36%, with a monthly gain of 4.78% and a quarterly surge of 2.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.14% for Mondelez International Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.49% for MDLZ stock, with a simple moving average of 0.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) Right Now?

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MDLZ is 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MDLZ is $79.54, which is $8.32 above the current price. The public float for MDLZ is 1.36B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MDLZ on December 05, 2023 was 6.83M shares.

MDLZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) has increased by 0.56 when compared to last closing price of 70.82. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.36% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-04 that Treasury Rates receded in November, leading to a rebound in equities, particularly in interest rate-sensitive sectors like utilities and real estate. The market anticipates that the Fed will maintain its pause on rate hikes in December and January, with a possibility of rate cuts coming much sooner than originally thought. It’s time to make a move to build your passive income in these beaten-down dividend names as November gave us a taste of how hard and swiftly they can rally.

MDLZ Trading at 5.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDLZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +3.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDLZ fell by -0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.29. In addition, Mondelez International Inc. saw 6.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDLZ starting from Mondelez International, Inc., who sale 30,000,000 shares at the price of $34.42 back on Feb 27. After this action, Mondelez International, Inc. now owns 45,543,005 shares of Mondelez International Inc., valued at $1,032,600,000 using the latest closing price.

Brusadelli Maurizio, the EVP and President AMEA of Mondelez International Inc., sale 20,675 shares at $66.68 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Brusadelli Maurizio is holding 205,081 shares at $1,378,609 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDLZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.12 for the present operating margin

+34.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mondelez International Inc. stands at +8.63. The total capital return value is set at 7.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.79. Equity return is now at value 16.64, with 6.61 for asset returns.

Based on Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ), the company’s capital structure generated 87.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.76. Total debt to assets is 33.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.