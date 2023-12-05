Mobiquity Technologies Inc (MOBQ) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Mobiquity Technologies Inc (MOBQ) by analysts is $79.50, which is $78.94 above the current market price. The public float for MOBQ is 2.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.56% of that float. On December 05, 2023, the average trading volume of MOBQ was 297.76K shares.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MOBQ)’s stock price has plunge by 22.93relation to previous closing price of 0.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 19.21% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-15 that Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ: MOBQ ) stock is on the move Wednesday after the company released its most recent earnings data. The latest earnings data from the company includes diluted earnings per share of -38 cents.

MOBQ’s Market Performance

Mobiquity Technologies Inc (MOBQ) has seen a 19.21% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.15% gain in the past month and a -35.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.34% for MOBQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.48% for MOBQ’s stock, with a -68.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MOBQ Trading at 1.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOBQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.36%, as shares surge +15.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOBQ rose by +19.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4381. In addition, Mobiquity Technologies Inc saw -93.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MOBQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-176.18 for the present operating margin

+44.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mobiquity Technologies Inc stands at -193.47. The total capital return value is set at -237.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -292.10. Equity return is now at value -399.46, with -205.07 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mobiquity Technologies Inc (MOBQ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.