Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG): A Technical Analysis

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MUFG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.66. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) is $9.51, which is $1.11 above the current market price. The public float for MUFG is 11.67B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MUFG on December 05, 2023 was 3.42M shares.

MUFG) stock’s latest price update

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MUFG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.35 compared to its previous closing price of 8.51. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFG) announces the repurchase of 40.2 million shares under its share buyback plan. The plan authorizes the company to repurchase up to 400 million shares.

MUFG’s Market Performance

MUFG’s stock has fallen by -3.73% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.49% and a quarterly rise of 1.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.13% for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.89% for MUFG’s stock, with a 12.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MUFG Trading at -0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MUFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.96%, as shares sank -0.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MUFG fell by -3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.47. In addition, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR saw 25.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MUFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.69 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR stands at +12.89. The total capital return value is set at 0.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.22. Equity return is now at value 11.02, with 0.49 for asset returns.

Based on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG), the company’s capital structure generated 513.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.70. Total debt to assets is 22.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 209.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -5.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.