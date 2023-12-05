Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) is $8.75, which is $7.47 above the current market price. The public float for MVST is 210.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MVST on December 05, 2023 was 3.85M shares.

MVST) stock’s latest price update

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MVST)’s stock price has gone decline by 0.00 in comparison to its previous close of 1.28, however, the company has experienced a 24.27% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Rodney Worthen – Director of Investor Relations Yang Wu – Founder, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Zach Ward – President Craig Webster – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Sameer Joshi – H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC Sean Milligan – Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Colin Rusch – Oppenheimer Operator Thank you for standing by.

MVST’s Market Performance

Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) has seen a 24.27% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -8.57% decline in the past month and a -43.11% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.06% for MVST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.22% for MVST’s stock, with a -20.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MVST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MVST stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for MVST by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MVST in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $8 based on the research report published on November 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MVST Trading at -10.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MVST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.12%, as shares sank -9.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MVST rose by +24.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2212. In addition, Microvast Holdings Inc saw -16.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MVST starting from Zheng Yanzhuan, who sale 1,000,000 shares at the price of $1.30 back on Nov 14. After this action, Zheng Yanzhuan now owns 710,000 shares of Microvast Holdings Inc, valued at $1,300,000 using the latest closing price.

Zheng Yanzhuan, the Director of Microvast Holdings Inc, sale 313,009 shares at $2.02 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Zheng Yanzhuan is holding 1,710,000 shares at $632,278 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MVST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-79.03 for the present operating margin

+4.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Microvast Holdings Inc stands at -77.36. The total capital return value is set at -19.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.67. Equity return is now at value -19.56, with -11.61 for asset returns.

Based on Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST), the company’s capital structure generated 28.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.21. Total debt to assets is 17.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.