MicroAlgo Inc (MLGO) Stock Experiences -7.14% Monthly Change

The stock of MicroAlgo Inc (MLGO) has seen a -45.42% decrease in the past week, with a -7.14% drop in the past month, and a -3.38% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.24% for MLGO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.33% for MLGO’s stock, with a 12.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ: MLGO) Right Now?

MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ: MLGO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 272.38x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MLGO is 0.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 44.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MLGO on December 05, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

MLGO stock's latest price update

The stock price of MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ: MLGO) has dropped by -13.33 compared to previous close of 3.30. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -45.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-25 that MicroAlgo (NASDAQ: MLGO ) stock is taking a beating on Monday after the company’s shares recently saw a massive rally. Investors who watch MLGO stock no doubt noticed the company’s shares closed out normal trading hours on Friday up 110.4%.

MLGO Trading at -12.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.94%, as shares sank -12.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLGO fell by -45.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.76. In addition, MicroAlgo Inc saw 128.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MLGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.77 for the present operating margin

+21.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for MicroAlgo Inc stands at -7.99. The total capital return value is set at -1.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.52. Equity return is now at value 0.14, with 0.13 for asset returns.

Based on MicroAlgo Inc (MLGO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.27. Total debt to assets is 0.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.88 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MicroAlgo Inc (MLGO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.