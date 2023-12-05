Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc (MFH): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MFH is 14.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MFH on December 05, 2023 was 23.09K shares.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc (NASDAQ: MFH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 22.92 compared to its previous closing price of 0.96. However, the company has seen a gain of 27.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MFH’s Market Performance

MFH’s stock has risen by 27.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.69% and a quarterly drop of -23.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.97% for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.89% for MFH’s stock, with a -23.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MFH Trading at 4.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.76%, as shares surge +1.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFH rose by +27.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0281. In addition, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc saw -4.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MFH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-314.02 for the present operating margin

-59.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc stands at -652.62. The total capital return value is set at -20.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.30.

Based on Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc (MFH), the company’s capital structure generated 5.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.10. Total debt to assets is 4.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 44.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.26.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc (MFH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.