Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (MAXN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for MAXN is $9.88, which is $5.04 above the current market price. The public float for MAXN is 31.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 18.86% of that float. The average trading volume for MAXN on December 05, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

MAXN) stock’s latest price update

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: MAXN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.86 compared to its previous closing price of 4.66. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-16 that Maxeon delivered revenue in line with its preliminary guidance, but fell well short of analysts’ earnings expectations in the third quarter. Shipments were negatively impacted after key customer SunPower fell behind on payments during the quarter.

MAXN’s Market Performance

MAXN’s stock has risen by 12.56% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -21.94% and a quarterly drop of -70.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.94% for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.73% for MAXN’s stock, with a -75.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAXN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAXN stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MAXN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MAXN in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $7 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAXN Trading at -35.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.90%, as shares sank -23.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAXN rose by +12.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.12. In addition, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd saw -69.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MAXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.69 for the present operating margin

-4.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd stands at -25.23. The total capital return value is set at -38.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.47. Equity return is now at value -112.12, with -12.92 for asset returns.

Based on Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (MAXN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,059.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.38. Total debt to assets is 35.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 932.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (MAXN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.