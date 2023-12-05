Matterport Inc (MTTR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Matterport Inc (MTTR) by analysts is $4.30, which is $1.61 above the current market price. The public float for MTTR is 250.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.47% of that float. On December 05, 2023, the average trading volume of MTTR was 2.14M shares.

MTTR) stock’s latest price update

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ: MTTR)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 2.69. However, the company has seen a 4.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-03 that When many investors often think of growth stocks, it’s the mega-cap tech giants that dominate the discussion. That’s for good reason.

MTTR’s Market Performance

Matterport Inc (MTTR) has experienced a 4.26% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 31.86% rise in the past month, and a 3.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.28% for MTTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.87% for MTTR’s stock, with a -0.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTTR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for MTTR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MTTR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $2 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MTTR Trading at 17.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares surge +22.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTTR rose by +4.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.59. In addition, Matterport Inc saw -3.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTTR starting from Fay James Daniel, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $2.56 back on Nov 09. After this action, Fay James Daniel now owns 1,334,861 shares of Matterport Inc, valued at $63,920 using the latest closing price.

Fay James Daniel, the Chief Financial Officer of Matterport Inc, sale 100,483 shares at $2.61 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Fay James Daniel is holding 1,142,297 shares at $262,653 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-200.40 for the present operating margin

+38.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matterport Inc stands at -81.79. The total capital return value is set at -63.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.09. Equity return is now at value -37.61, with -34.49 for asset returns.

Based on Matterport Inc (MTTR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.47. Total debt to assets is 0.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.57.

Conclusion

To sum up, Matterport Inc (MTTR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.