Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) is 35.56x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MA is 1.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 29 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Mastercard Incorporated (MA) is $445.18, which is $36.95 above the current market price. The public float for MA is 831.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% of that float. On December 05, 2023, MA’s average trading volume was 2.50M shares.

MA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) has decreased by -1.48 when compared to last closing price of 414.36.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-03 that This holiday season, instead of the types of gifts you would normally give to your grandchildren, you may instead want to think of stocks to buy for your grandchildren. Doing so could end up being the gift that keeps on giving, in more ways than one.

MA’s Market Performance

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) has seen a -0.18% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.67% gain in the past month and a -0.79% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.14% for MA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.91% for MA’s stock, with a 6.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $475 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MA Trading at 3.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.13%, as shares surge +5.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MA fell by -0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $401.68. In addition, Mastercard Incorporated saw 17.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MA starting from Mastercard Foundation, who sale 125,817 shares at the price of $389.26 back on Nov 10. After this action, Mastercard Foundation now owns 97,543,508 shares of Mastercard Incorporated, valued at $48,975,161 using the latest closing price.

DAVIS RICHARD K, the Director of Mastercard Incorporated, purchase 1,000 shares at $390.96 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that DAVIS RICHARD K is holding 9,743 shares at $390,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+56.63 for the present operating margin

+96.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mastercard Incorporated stands at +44.69. The total capital return value is set at 58.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 47.58. Equity return is now at value 172.49, with 28.28 for asset returns.

Based on Mastercard Incorporated (MA), the company’s capital structure generated 234.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.14. Total debt to assets is 38.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 228.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mastercard Incorporated (MA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.