Marqeta Inc’s (MQ) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Marqeta Inc (MQ) has gone down by -2.67% for the week, with a 16.57% rise in the past month and a -3.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.96% for MQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.90% for MQ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.57% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marqeta Inc (NASDAQ: MQ) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.84. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Marqeta Inc (MQ) is $7.03, which is $0.84 above the current market price. The public float for MQ is 386.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MQ on December 05, 2023 was 5.08M shares.

MQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Marqeta Inc (NASDAQ: MQ) has dropped by -1.43 compared to previous close of 6.28. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PYMNTS reported 2023-11-26 that Marqeta’s managing director is stepping down after 15 months with the card-issuing company. Jeff Parker, who is also a senior vice president at the firm, announced his departure in a recent LinkedIn post.

Analysts’ Opinion of MQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MQ stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for MQ by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for MQ in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $9 based on the research report published on November 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MQ Trading at 7.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares surge +18.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MQ fell by -3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.12. In addition, Marqeta Inc saw 1.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MQ starting from SULLIVAN GODFREY, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $5.88 back on Aug 15. After this action, SULLIVAN GODFREY now owns 200,000 shares of Marqeta Inc, valued at $1,176,000 using the latest closing price.

Linville Judson C, the Director of Marqeta Inc, purchase 34,000 shares at $5.86 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Linville Judson C is holding 78,650 shares at $199,393 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MQ

Equity return is now at value -14.88, with -12.37 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Marqeta Inc (MQ) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.