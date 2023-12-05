Make Informed Decisions with Twilio Inc (TWLO) Stock Updates

In the past week, TWLO stock has gone up by 7.43%, with a monthly gain of 29.37% and a quarterly surge of 2.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.37% for Twilio Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.91% for TWLO’s stock, with a 11.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.44.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for TWLO is 171.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TWLO on December 05, 2023 was 2.59M shares.

TWLO) stock’s latest price update

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO)’s stock price has increased by 1.14 compared to its previous closing price of 66.76. However, the company has seen a 7.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-04 that In the dynamic world of investment, Cathie Wood is a name that shines brightly. Wood, born in 1955, began her career in finance in the late 1970s.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWLO stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for TWLO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TWLO in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $67 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TWLO Trading at 17.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares surge +24.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWLO rose by +7.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.55. In addition, Twilio Inc saw 37.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWLO starting from DONIO ELENA A., who sale 3,869 shares at the price of $63.71 back on Nov 20. After this action, DONIO ELENA A. now owns 404,832 shares of Twilio Inc, valued at $246,512 using the latest closing price.

Viggiano Aidan, the Chief Financial Officer of Twilio Inc, sale 1,121 shares at $62.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Viggiano Aidan is holding 178,401 shares at $70,062 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWLO

Equity return is now at value -8.58, with -7.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Twilio Inc (TWLO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.