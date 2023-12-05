Make Informed Decisions with T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Stock Updates

The stock of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) has seen a 2.69% increase in the past week, with a 4.30% gain in the past month, and a 11.62% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.07% for TMUS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.10% for TMUS’s stock, with a 8.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) Right Now?

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TMUS is at 0.51. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TMUS is $177.99, which is $25.19 above the current market price. The public float for TMUS is 454.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.01% of that float. The average trading volume for TMUS on December 05, 2023 was 4.65M shares.

TMUS) stock’s latest price update

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.36 in relation to its previous close of 152.25. However, the company has experienced a 2.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-29 that T-Mobile recently declared a $0.65 dividend, payable in December. TMUS’s recent dividend is well-covered for now. But the company will need to continue growing its cash flows in the coming years to sustain its dividend payment for the long term.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMUS stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for TMUS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TMUS in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $160 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TMUS Trading at 6.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares surge +3.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMUS rose by +2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.47. In addition, T-Mobile US Inc saw 9.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMUS starting from Katz Michael J., who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $148.95 back on Nov 24. After this action, Katz Michael J. now owns 118,977 shares of T-Mobile US Inc, valued at $521,325 using the latest closing price.

SIEVERT G MICHAEL, the President and CEO of T-Mobile US Inc, sale 96,500 shares at $147.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that SIEVERT G MICHAEL is holding 489,839 shares at $14,238,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.70 for the present operating margin

+42.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for T-Mobile US Inc stands at +3.25. The total capital return value is set at 7.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.53. Equity return is now at value 11.54, with 3.69 for asset returns.

Based on T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS), the company’s capital structure generated 160.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.61. Total debt to assets is 48.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.