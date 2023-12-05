Maison Solutions Inc. (MSS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.51 compared to its previous closing price of 14.20. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-05-24 that Maison Solutions has filed proposed terms for a $12 million U.S. IPO. The firm operates four Asian-American supermarkets in Los Angeles and seeks to expand.

Is It Worth Investing in Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) Right Now?

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.78x that is above its average ratio.

The public float for MSS is 3.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MSS on December 05, 2023 was 793.67K shares.

MSS’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 34.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 23.17% for Maison Solutions Inc. (MSS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.38% for MSS’s stock, with a 46.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MSS Trading at 46.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.01%, as shares surge +76.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSS rose by +0.86%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.87. In addition, Maison Solutions Inc. saw 43.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Maison Solutions Inc. (MSS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.