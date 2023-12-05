Lowe’s Cos., Inc.’s (LOW) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (LOW) has seen a 3.87% increase in the past week, with a 6.81% gain in the past month, and a -9.93% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for LOW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.48% for LOW’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (NYSE: LOW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is 16.00x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LOW is 1.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (LOW) is $224.76, which is $17.21 above the current market price. The public float for LOW is 574.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.65% of that float. On December 05, 2023, LOW’s average trading volume was 2.77M shares.

LOW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has increased by 1.78 when compared to last closing price of 203.92.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-03 that If you believe in the power of seasonal trends, the concept of The January Effect stocks might pique your interest. Fundamentally, the hypothesis suggests that at the beginning of the year, equities feature a tendency to rise more than in any other month.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOW stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for LOW by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for LOW in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $215 based on the research report published on November 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LOW Trading at 4.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +6.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOW rose by +3.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $199.28. In addition, Lowe’s Cos., Inc. saw 4.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOW starting from Dupre Janice, who sale 5,380 shares at the price of $231.28 back on Aug 31. After this action, Dupre Janice now owns 24,216 shares of Lowe’s Cos., Inc., valued at $1,244,292 using the latest closing price.

McFarland Joseph Michael, the EVP, Stores of Lowe’s Cos., Inc., sale 4,500 shares at $222.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that McFarland Joseph Michael is holding 46,594 shares at $1,001,385 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.04 for the present operating margin

+31.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. stands at +6.61. The total capital return value is set at 52.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (LOW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.