Loop Media Inc (LPTV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Loop Media Inc (AMEX: LPTV) has jumped by 24.16 compared to previous close of 0.49. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 26.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-29 that In arguably most cases involving expert financial advice, you will encounter guidance toward established enterprises, not up-and-coming stocks to buy. While the latter category certainly dials up the heat in terms of overall sexiness, some folks just can’t handle adventurous portfolios.

Is It Worth Investing in Loop Media Inc (AMEX: LPTV) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Loop Media Inc (LPTV) is $3.50, which is $2.89 above the current market price. The public float for LPTV is 24.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.68% of that float. On December 05, 2023, LPTV’s average trading volume was 146.51K shares.

LPTV’s Market Performance

The stock of Loop Media Inc (LPTV) has seen a 26.38% increase in the past week, with a 68.53% rise in the past month, and a -32.40% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.54% for LPTV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.01% for LPTV’s stock, with a -77.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPTV stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for LPTV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPTV in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $5 based on the research report published on June 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LPTV Trading at 36.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.38%, as shares surge +44.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPTV rose by +26.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4773. In addition, Loop Media Inc saw -90.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LPTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.94 for the present operating margin

+36.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Loop Media Inc stands at -95.61. Equity return is now at value -2480.27, with -195.21 for asset returns.

Based on Loop Media Inc (LPTV), the company’s capital structure generated 126.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.93. Total debt to assets is 22.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 125.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Loop Media Inc (LPTV) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.