Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE: LBRT) is above average at 5.77x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.93.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) is $24.39, which is $4.52 above the current market price. The public float for LBRT is 162.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LBRT on December 05, 2023 was 3.61M shares.

LBRT) stock’s latest price update

Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE: LBRT)’s stock price has plunge by 0.20relation to previous closing price of 19.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.07% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that After selling off nearly 25% over the last six weeks, the price of crude oil has staged a powerful reversal, which I believe signals a bottom in the market. Based on the economic readings of a strong economy, and persistently tight supply in oil supply I think the prices of oil rallies into year end.

LBRT’s Market Performance

LBRT’s stock has risen by 1.07% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.83% and a quarterly rise of 11.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.97% for Liberty Energy Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.66% for LBRT’s stock, with a 27.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBRT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LBRT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LBRT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $17 based on the research report published on April 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LBRT Trading at 3.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares sank -1.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRT rose by +1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.53. In addition, Liberty Energy Inc saw 24.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRT starting from Wright Christopher A, who sale 585 shares at the price of $19.00 back on Nov 08. After this action, Wright Christopher A now owns 2,889,397 shares of Liberty Energy Inc, valued at $11,115 using the latest closing price.

Wright Christopher A, the Chairman of the Board & CEO of Liberty Energy Inc, sale 25,126 shares at $19.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Wright Christopher A is holding 2,889,982 shares at $479,153 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.39 for the present operating margin

+16.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Energy Inc stands at +9.63. The total capital return value is set at 30.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.82. Equity return is now at value 38.63, with 21.97 for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT), the company’s capital structure generated 23.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.92. Total debt to assets is 13.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.