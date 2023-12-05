Korro Bio Inc. (KRRO) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Korro Bio Inc. (KRRO) has gone up by 54.67% for the week, with a 310.18% rise in the past month and a 416.70% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 25.55% for KRRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 53.25% for KRRO’s stock, with a 316.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Korro Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRRO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 3.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Korro Bio Inc. (KRRO) by analysts is $116.67, which is $58.67 above the current market price. The public float for KRRO is 8.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.77% of that float. On December 05, 2023, the average trading volume of KRRO was 30.29K shares.

KRRO) stock’s latest price update

Korro Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRRO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 18.37 compared to its previous closing price of 49.00. However, the company has seen a gain of 54.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-02 that Korro Bio is working on an RNA-editing platform, and its stock price shot up 171% in November. Gyre Therapeutics is a commercial-stage drugmaker in China that could expand into the lucrative U.S. market.

KRRO Trading at 192.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.34%, as shares surge +287.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +204.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRRO rose by +54.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.00. In addition, Korro Bio Inc. saw -39.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRRO starting from Lucchino David L., who sale 1,156 shares at the price of $37.69 back on Nov 22. After this action, Lucchino David L. now owns 22,150 shares of Korro Bio Inc., valued at $43,573 using the latest closing price.

Lucchino David L., the Director of Korro Bio Inc., sale 968 shares at $41.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Lucchino David L. is holding 23,306 shares at $40,632 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRRO

The total capital return value is set at -57.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.56. Equity return is now at value -99.93, with -65.05 for asset returns.

Based on Korro Bio Inc. (KRRO), the company’s capital structure generated 62.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.30. Total debt to assets is 35.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.58.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Korro Bio Inc. (KRRO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.