Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE: JNPR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for JNPR is at 0.94. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for JNPR is $31.63, which is $2.73 above the current market price. The public float for JNPR is 314.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.50% of that float. The average trading volume for JNPR on December 05, 2023 was 3.33M shares.

JNPR) stock’s latest price update

Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE: JNPR)’s stock price has soared by 1.12 in relation to previous closing price of 28.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-11-20 that SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the Company will present at the following upcoming investor event: Sujai Hajela, Executive Vice President, AI-Driven Enterprise at Juniper Networks, will host a Juniper MistTM Customer Tech Talk, Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 – 11:30 am PT. To attend this event, you must pre-register. Below is a link to the registration site: register.events.juniper.net/JuniperMistC.

JNPR’s Market Performance

Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) has seen a 5.90% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.52% gain in the past month and a -0.41% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for JNPR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.79% for JNPR’s stock, with a -1.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JNPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JNPR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for JNPR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JNPR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $29 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JNPR Trading at 7.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +5.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JNPR rose by +5.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.39. In addition, Juniper Networks Inc saw -9.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JNPR starting from DelSanto Anne, who sale 900 shares at the price of $28.37 back on Dec 01. After this action, DelSanto Anne now owns 25,643 shares of Juniper Networks Inc, valued at $25,533 using the latest closing price.

Miller Kenneth Bradley, the EVP CFO of Juniper Networks Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $27.72 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Miller Kenneth Bradley is holding 30,000 shares at $415,796 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JNPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.17 for the present operating margin

+56.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Juniper Networks Inc stands at +8.88. The total capital return value is set at 8.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.63. Equity return is now at value 8.45, with 3.99 for asset returns.

Based on Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR), the company’s capital structure generated 38.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.75. Total debt to assets is 18.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.