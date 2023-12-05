Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.69 in relation to its previous close of 53.89. However, the company has experienced a 3.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-30 that September-October, 2023, Barron’s, Bloomberg, and Fortune analysts and reporters combined to list five sets of stocks sorted as “Recovery Bets.” Those five articles revealed 53 equities, with 42 paying-dividends. These recovery lists focus on financial services, healthcare, and real estate sectors by Barron’s along with selected “change the world” stocks from Fortune and ten to watch from Bloomberg.

Is It Worth Investing in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Right Now?

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JCI is 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for JCI is $69.53, which is $15.27 above the current price. The public float for JCI is 675.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JCI on December 05, 2023 was 4.45M shares.

JCI’s Market Performance

JCI stock saw an increase of 3.49% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.69% and a quarterly increase of -7.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.67% for Johnson Controls International plc (JCI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.43% for JCI’s stock, with a -8.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JCI stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for JCI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JCI in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $69 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JCI Trading at 5.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +5.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JCI rose by +3.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.10. In addition, Johnson Controls International plc saw -15.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JCI starting from Oliver George, who sale 103,332 shares at the price of $52.30 back on Nov 15. After this action, Oliver George now owns 980,403 shares of Johnson Controls International plc, valued at $5,404,098 using the latest closing price.

Oliver George, the Chairman & CEO of Johnson Controls International plc, sale 103,332 shares at $52.37 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Oliver George is holding 979,759 shares at $5,411,497 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.39 for the present operating margin

+32.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Johnson Controls International plc stands at +6.06. The total capital return value is set at 8.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.03. Equity return is now at value 12.76, with 4.84 for asset returns.

Based on Johnson Controls International plc (JCI), the company’s capital structure generated 62.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.60. Total debt to assets is 23.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.