Jabil Inc (JBL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.18x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Jabil Inc (JBL) by analysts is $140.33, which is $24.98 above the current market price. The public float for JBL is 122.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.28% of that float. On December 05, 2023, the average trading volume of JBL was 1.70M shares.

JBL) stock’s latest price update

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL)’s stock price has decreased by -1.33 compared to its previous closing price of 116.91. However, the company has seen a -12.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that In the closing of the recent trading day, Jabil (JBL) stood at $115.35, denoting a -1.33% change from the preceding trading day.

JBL’s Market Performance

Jabil Inc (JBL) has seen a -12.16% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.68% decline in the past month and a 2.30% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.37% for JBL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.64% for JBL stock, with a simple moving average of 12.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for JBL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JBL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $134 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JBL Trading at -8.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares sank -10.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBL fell by -12.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.01. In addition, Jabil Inc saw 69.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBL starting from Wilson Kenneth S, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $126.32 back on Nov 09. After this action, Wilson Kenneth S now owns 364,725 shares of Jabil Inc, valued at $2,526,486 using the latest closing price.

Smith Daryn G., the SVP, Controller of Jabil Inc, sale 16,700 shares at $122.54 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that Smith Daryn G. is holding 39,737 shares at $2,046,418 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.62 for the present operating margin

+8.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jabil Inc stands at +2.36. The total capital return value is set at 25.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.04. Equity return is now at value 30.77, with 4.18 for asset returns.

Based on Jabil Inc (JBL), the company’s capital structure generated 115.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.68. Total debt to assets is 17.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Jabil Inc (JBL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.