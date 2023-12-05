J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The average price point forecasted by analysts for J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) is $124.09, which is $6.46 above the current market price. The public float for SJM is 103.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SJM on December 05, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM)'s stock price has plunge by 4.62relation to previous closing price of 112.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.34% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SJM’s Market Performance

J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) has experienced a 7.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.66% rise in the past month, and a -16.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.72% for SJM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.10% for SJM stock, with a simple moving average of -16.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SJM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SJM stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for SJM by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for SJM in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $119 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SJM Trading at 3.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SJM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SJM rose by +6.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.05. In addition, J.M. Smucker Co. saw -25.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SJM starting from Held Amy C, who sale 9,917 shares at the price of $143.80 back on Aug 31. After this action, Held Amy C now owns 5,972 shares of J.M. Smucker Co., valued at $1,426,065 using the latest closing price.

AMIN TARANG, the Director of J.M. Smucker Co., sale 7 shares at $139.32 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that AMIN TARANG is holding 0 shares at $975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SJM

+13.46 for the present operating margin

+30.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for J.M. Smucker Co. stands at -1.07. The total capital return value is set at 9.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.75. Equity return is now at value -0.23, with -0.11 for asset returns.

Based on J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM), the company’s capital structure generated 60.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.79. Total debt to assets is 29.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

To put it simply, J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.