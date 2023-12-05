Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE: IVR) has increased by 1.34 when compared to last closing price of 8.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-03 that U.S. equity markets notched a fifth-straight week of gains as benchmark interest rates continued a decisive retreat after economic data and comments from Fed officials fueled bets on a pending pivot. Advancing for a fifth-straight week since dipping into “correction territory” at the end of October, the S&P 500 gained another 0.8% on the week, while Mid-Caps and Small-Caps gained 2%. Lifted by the rate retreat, real estate equities were again the leaders this week. The Equity REIT Index rallied 5.0% this week, extending their rebound since late-October to nearly 20%.

Is It Worth Investing in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE: IVR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IVR is 1.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IVR is $7.50, which is -$0.82 below the current price. The public float for IVR is 48.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IVR on December 05, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

IVR’s Market Performance

IVR stock saw an increase of 6.67% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.62% and a quarterly increase of -23.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.90% for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.05% for IVR’s stock, with a -19.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IVR Trading at 2.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +5.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVR rose by +6.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.87. In addition, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc saw -34.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IVR starting from LIENTZ JAMES R JR, who sale 1,630 shares at the price of $12.86 back on Dec 09. After this action, LIENTZ JAMES R JR now owns 11,802 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc, valued at $20,962 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IVR

The total capital return value is set at -4.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.53. Equity return is now at value -0.85, with -0.13 for asset returns.

Based on Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR), the company’s capital structure generated 526.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is -17.83 and the total asset turnover is -0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.