Honeywell International Inc (HON) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON)’s stock price has plunge by 0.29relation to previous closing price of 197.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.79% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-30 that With concerns rising about the possibility of a global recession, the idea of targeting industrial stocks for investment seems risky. While the U.S. may offer the most insulation against financial headwinds, the global economy is incredibly interconnected.

Is It Worth Investing in Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) Right Now?

Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.59x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Honeywell International Inc (HON) by analysts is $214.09, which is $15.73 above the current market price. The public float for HON is 658.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.95% of that float. On December 05, 2023, the average trading volume of HON was 2.77M shares.

HON’s Market Performance

HON’s stock has seen a 2.79% increase for the week, with a 6.40% rise in the past month and a 6.82% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.17% for Honeywell International Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.12% for HON stock, with a simple moving average of 2.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HON stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HON by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for HON in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $193 based on the research report published on January 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HON Trading at 6.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares surge +4.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HON rose by +2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $190.98. In addition, Honeywell International Inc saw -7.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HON starting from Adamczyk Darius, who sale 41,000 shares at the price of $191.72 back on Nov 22. After this action, Adamczyk Darius now owns 180,453 shares of Honeywell International Inc, valued at $7,860,520 using the latest closing price.

Kapur Vimal, the President & COO of Honeywell International Inc, sale 6,500 shares at $197.46 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Kapur Vimal is holding 8,622 shares at $1,283,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.40 for the present operating margin

+38.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Honeywell International Inc stands at +14.01. The total capital return value is set at 18.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.99. Equity return is now at value 30.99, with 8.91 for asset returns.

Based on Honeywell International Inc (HON), the company’s capital structure generated 123.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.16. Total debt to assets is 32.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Honeywell International Inc (HON) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.