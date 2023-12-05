Heron Therapeutics Inc’s (HRTX) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) has seen a 13.64% increase in the past week, with a 126.28% gain in the past month, and a 0.00% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.95% for HRTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 50.89% for HRTX’s stock, with a -2.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HRTX is also noteworthy at 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HRTX is $5.63, which is $4.12 above than the current price. The public float for HRTX is 147.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.91% of that float. The average trading volume of HRTX on December 05, 2023 was 2.89M shares.

HRTX) stock’s latest price update

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX)’s stock price has increased by 13.64 compared to its previous closing price of 1.32. However, the company has seen a 13.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-30 that Heron Therapeutics develops solutions for pain and discomfort associated with chemotherapy and surgery, with four FDA-approved products. The company underwent a leadership change and implemented a plan to improve efficiency and profitability. Zynrelef, an opioid alternative, has the potential to become one of Heron Therapeutics’ main value drivers.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRTX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for HRTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HRTX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $24 based on the research report published on May 27, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

HRTX Trading at 70.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.37%, as shares surge +99.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRTX rose by +13.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0316. In addition, Heron Therapeutics Inc saw -40.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRTX starting from Forbes William P, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $1.09 back on Nov 17. After this action, Forbes William P now owns 79,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc, valued at $27,250 using the latest closing price.

Collard Craig A, the Chief Executive Officer of Heron Therapeutics Inc, purchase 150,000 shares at $0.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Collard Craig A is holding 186,496 shares at $137,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-157.20 for the present operating margin

+49.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heron Therapeutics Inc stands at -169.05. The total capital return value is set at -82.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -90.33. Equity return is now at value -2408.88, with -47.77 for asset returns.

Based on Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1,160.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.07. Total debt to assets is 62.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,140.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

In summary, Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.