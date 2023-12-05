HashiCorp Inc’s (HCP) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of HashiCorp Inc (HCP) has gone up by 15.05% for the week, with a 25.78% rise in the past month and a -13.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.88% for HCP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.14% for HCP’s stock, with a -10.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ: HCP) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HCP is 1.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for HashiCorp Inc (HCP) is $31.44, which is $7.29 above the current market price. The public float for HCP is 100.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.84% of that float. On December 05, 2023, HCP’s average trading volume was 1.91M shares.

HCP) stock’s latest price update

HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ: HCP)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.54 in comparison to its previous close of 24.02, however, the company has experienced a 15.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-23 that We are upgrading HashiCorp to a Hold. The stock has declined about 45% since our sell rating in May 2022 and underperformed the S&P 500 by 58%. While we remained concerned about the current macro climate impacting its growth trajectory, we believe the downside is now limited.

HCP Trading at 13.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares surge +22.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCP rose by +15.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.02. In addition, HashiCorp Inc saw -11.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCP starting from Dadgar Armon, who sale 101,779 shares at the price of $22.03 back on Dec 01. After this action, Dadgar Armon now owns 1,520,000 shares of HashiCorp Inc, valued at $2,242,140 using the latest closing price.

Dadgar Armon, the Chief Technology Officer of HashiCorp Inc, sale 3,600 shares at $21.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Dadgar Armon is holding 1,621,779 shares at $78,763 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.47 for the present operating margin

+80.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for HashiCorp Inc stands at -57.64. The total capital return value is set at -23.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.81. Equity return is now at value -19.95, with -15.26 for asset returns.

Based on HashiCorp Inc (HCP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.27. Total debt to assets is 0.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of HashiCorp Inc (HCP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.